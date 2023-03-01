The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 762,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 99,000. Shares of FTA were up about 0.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Ford Motor, trading up about 3.1% with over 46.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Intel, up about 2.1% on volume of over 25.4 million shares. Celanese Celanese is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 4.5% on the day, while Alexandria Real Estate Equities is lagging other components of the First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund ETF, trading lower by about 4.5%.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FTA

