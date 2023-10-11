News & Insights

Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FCTR

October 11, 2023 — 02:24 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 147,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 27,000. Shares of FCTR were down about 0.6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Exxon Mobil, trading down about 4.3% with over 40.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Rivian Automotive, off about 1.9% on volume of over 29.8 million shares. Eli Lilly is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 4% on the day, while Insulet is lagging other components of the First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF, trading lower by about 8.4%.

