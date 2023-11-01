Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Apple, trading up about 0.8% with over 20.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Intel, up about 1.6% on volume of over 17.1 million shares. Microsoft is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 1.9% on the day, while Nike is lagging other components of the Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF, trading lower by about 2.2%.
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: DJD
