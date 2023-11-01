The Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 661,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 32,000. Shares of DJD were off about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Apple, trading up about 0.8% with over 20.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Intel, up about 1.6% on volume of over 17.1 million shares. Microsoft is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 1.9% on the day, while Nike is lagging other components of the Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF, trading lower by about 2.2%.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: DJD

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.