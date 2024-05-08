News & Insights

Markets
ARGT

Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: ARGT

May 08, 2024 — 03:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The MSCI Argentina ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 459,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 78,000. Shares of ARGT were up about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were YPF Sociedad Anonima, trading up about 1% with over 1.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Pan American Silver, down about 1.3% on volume of over 1.6 million shares. Irsa Inversiones Y Representaciones is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 4.5% on the day, while Globant is lagging other components of the MSCI Argentina ETF, trading lower by about 1.6%.

Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: ARGTVIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: ARGT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ARGT
YPF
PAAS
IRS
GLOB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.