Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were YPF Sociedad Anonima, trading up about 1% with over 1.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Pan American Silver, down about 1.3% on volume of over 1.6 million shares. Irsa Inversiones Y Representaciones is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 4.5% on the day, while Globant is lagging other components of the MSCI Argentina ETF, trading lower by about 1.6%.
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: ARGT
