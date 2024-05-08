The MSCI Argentina ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 459,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 78,000. Shares of ARGT were up about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were YPF Sociedad Anonima, trading up about 1% with over 1.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Pan American Silver, down about 1.3% on volume of over 1.6 million shares. Irsa Inversiones Y Representaciones is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 4.5% on the day, while Globant is lagging other components of the MSCI Argentina ETF, trading lower by about 1.6%.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: ARGT

