The Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (PBD) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 129,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 38,000. Shares of PBD were down about 4.7% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were NIO (NIO), trading off about 4.7% with over 11.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Xpeng (XPEV), down about 7.7% on volume of over 10.6 million shares. Mercury General (MCY) is the component faring the best Wednesday, lower by about 0.8% on the day, while Tritium DCFC (DCFC) is lagging other components of the Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF, trading lower by about 9.9%.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PBD

