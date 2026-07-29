Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Intel, trading down about 2.5% with over 68.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Nvidia, down about 2.1% on volume of over 66.7 million shares. Cognizant Technology Solutions is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 11% on the day, while IREN is lagging other components of the Global X PureCap MSCI Information Technology ETF, trading lower by about 8.9%.
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: GXPT
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