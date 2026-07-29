The Global X PureCap MSCI Information Technology ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 2.3 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 132,000. Shares of GXPT were down about 0.9% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Intel, trading down about 2.5% with over 68.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Nvidia, down about 2.1% on volume of over 66.7 million shares. Cognizant Technology Solutions is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 11% on the day, while IREN is lagging other components of the Global X PureCap MSCI Information Technology ETF, trading lower by about 8.9%.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: GXPT

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