In trading on Wednesday, the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.8% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Rambus, up about 7.4% and shares of Micron Technology, up about 6.4% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Gold Miners ETF, down about 1% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Torex Gold Resources, lower by about 2.8%, and shares of Drdgold, lower by about 2.3% on the day.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: XSD, GDX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.