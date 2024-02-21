In trading on Wednesday, the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of EQT, up about 12.1% and shares of Antero Resources, up about 12% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF, down about 5.3% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Palo Alto Networks, lower by about 26.5%, and shares of Zscaler, lower by about 14.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: XOP, CIBR

