News & Insights

Markets
EQT

Wednesday's ETF Movers: XOP, CIBR

February 21, 2024 — 12:04 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Wednesday, the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of EQT, up about 12.1% and shares of Antero Resources, up about 12% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF, down about 5.3% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Palo Alto Networks, lower by about 26.5%, and shares of Zscaler, lower by about 14.6% on the day.

Wednesday's ETF Movers: XOP, CIBR
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: XOP, CIBR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EQT
AR
PANW
ZS
CIBR
XOP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.