In trading on Wednesday, the The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Valero Energy, up about 3% and shares of Phillips 66, up about 2% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund ETF, off about 3.9% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of TPI Composites, lower by about 15.6%, and shares of Li-cycle Holdings, lower by about 11.7% on the day.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: XLE, QCLN

