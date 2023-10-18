News & Insights

Wednesday's ETF Movers: XLE, QCLN

October 18, 2023 — 12:09 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Wednesday, the The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Valero Energy, up about 3% and shares of Phillips 66, up about 2% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund ETF, off about 3.9% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of TPI Composites, lower by about 15.6%, and shares of Li-cycle Holdings, lower by about 11.7% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
