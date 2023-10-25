News & Insights

Wednesday's ETF Movers: URA, TAN

October 25, 2023 — 11:41 am EDT

In trading on Wednesday, the Uranium ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Fission Uranium, up about 4.5% and shares of F3 Uranium , up about 2.7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco Solar ETF, off about 3.3% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Sunpower, lower by about 17.2%, and shares of Sunrun, lower by about 8.5% on the day.

