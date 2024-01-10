In trading on Wednesday, the Uranium ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Laramide Resources, up about 8.4% and shares of Mega Uranium, up about 4.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund ETF, down about 1.5% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Chargepoint Holdings, lower by about 7.3%, and shares of FTC Solar, lower by about 7% on the day.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: URA, QCLN

