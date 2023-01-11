Markets
Wednesday's ETF Movers: TAN, GDXJ

January 11, 2023 — 11:56 am EST

In trading on Wednesday, the Invesco Solar ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Jinkosolar Holding, up about 7.6% and shares of Array Technologies, up about 7.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Junior Gold Miners ETF, down about 1.7% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Sulliden Mining Capital, lower by about 16.7%, and shares of Great Panther Mining, lower by about 7.8% on the day.

