In trading on Wednesday, the Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Xcel Energy, up about 2.7% and shares of Sirius XM Holdings, up about 2.4% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Oil Services ETF, off about 8.9% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Transocean, lower by about 14%, and shares of Halliburton, lower by about 11.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: PBUS, OIH

