XEL

Wednesday's ETF Movers: PBUS, OIH

March 15, 2023 — 12:46 pm EDT

In trading on Wednesday, the Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Xcel Energy, up about 2.7% and shares of Sirius XM Holdings, up about 2.4% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Oil Services ETF, off about 8.9% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Transocean, lower by about 14%, and shares of Halliburton, lower by about 11.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: PBUS, OIH

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
