In trading on Wednesday, the Lithium ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Albemarle, up about 5.3% and shares of Lithium Americas, up about 4% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Oil Services ETF, down about 2.9% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Technipfmc, lower by about 5.4%, and shares of Transocean, lower by about 5.3% on the day.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: LIT, OIH

