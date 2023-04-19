Markets
ISRG

Wednesday's ETF Movers: IHI, XOP

April 19, 2023 — 12:06 pm EDT

In trading on Wednesday, the iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.5% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Intuitive Surgical, up about 12.1% and shares of Abbott Laboratories, up about 7.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, off about 2.3% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Gevo, lower by about 6.2%, and shares of Kosmos Energy, lower by about 4.6% on the day.

