Wednesday's ETF Movers: IGV, XOP

October 04, 2023 — 12:07 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Wednesday, the iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Palantir Technologies, up about 4.3% and shares of Applovin, up about 3.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, off about 3.9% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of PBF Energy, lower by about 7.8%, and shares of Callon Petroleum, lower by about 6.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: IGV, XOP

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PLTR
APP
PBF
CPE
XOP
IGV

