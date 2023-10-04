In trading on Wednesday, the iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Palantir Technologies, up about 4.3% and shares of Applovin, up about 3.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, off about 3.9% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of PBF Energy, lower by about 7.8%, and shares of Callon Petroleum, lower by about 6.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: IGV, XOP

