In trading on Wednesday, the iShares Global Clean Energy ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.8% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Plug Power, up about 16.6% and shares of Sunrun, up about 6.2% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, off about 3.8% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of New York Community Bancorp, lower by about 35.7%, and shares of Heartland Financial, lower by about 6% on the day.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: ICLN, KRE

