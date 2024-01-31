News & Insights

Markets
PLUG

Wednesday's ETF Movers: ICLN, KRE

January 31, 2024 — 12:19 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Wednesday, the iShares Global Clean Energy ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.8% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Plug Power, up about 16.6% and shares of Sunrun, up about 6.2% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, off about 3.8% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of New York Community Bancorp, lower by about 35.7%, and shares of Heartland Financial, lower by about 6% on the day.

Wednesday's ETF Movers: ICLN, KRE
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: ICLN, KRE

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PLUG
RUN
NYCB
HTLF
KRE
ICLN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.