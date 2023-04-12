Markets
NATI

Wednesday's ETF Movers: GRID, MCHI

April 12, 2023 — 12:47 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Wednesday, the First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of National Instruments, up about 9.6% and shares of Centrais Electricas Brasileiras, up about 4.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares MSCI China ETF, down about 2.2% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Lufax Holding, lower by about 6.4%, and shares of Pdd Holdings, lower by about 5.3% on the day.

Wednesday's ETF Movers: GRID, MCHI
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: GRID, MCHI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NATI
EBR
PDD
MCHI
GRID

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.