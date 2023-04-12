In trading on Wednesday, the First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of National Instruments, up about 9.6% and shares of Centrais Electricas Brasileiras, up about 4.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares MSCI China ETF, down about 2.2% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Lufax Holding, lower by about 6.4%, and shares of Pdd Holdings, lower by about 5.3% on the day.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: GRID, MCHI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.