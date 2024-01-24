News & Insights

Wednesday's ETF Movers: COPX, GDXJ

January 24, 2024 — 01:14 pm EST

In trading on Wednesday, the Copper Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Freeport-mcmoran, up about 5.1% and shares of Capstone Copper, up about 4.7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Junior Gold Miners ETF, down about 1.8% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Sulliden Mining Capital, lower by about 12.5%, and shares of B2gold, lower by about 9.5% on the day.

