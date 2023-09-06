In trading on Wednesday, the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 0.5% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Roku, up about 6.5% and shares of Spotify Technology, up about 2.4% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund ETF, off about 2.4% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, lower by about 12.1%, and shares of Tpi Composites, lower by about 8.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: ARKW, QCLN

