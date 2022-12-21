In trading on Wednesday, the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.5% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies, up about 13.5% and shares of Butterfly Network, up about 13.3% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Lithium ETF, down about 0.5% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Lithium Americas, higher by about 0.3%, and shares of FMC, up by about 0.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: ARKG, LIT

