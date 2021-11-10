Wednesday's ETF Movers: GDX, OIH

In trading on Wednesday, the Gold Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Endeavour Silver, up about 8.8% and shares of Anglogold Ashanti, up about 6.3% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Oil Services ETF, down about 3.6% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Oil States International, lower by about 9%, and shares of Nextier Oilfield Solutions, lower by about 8.1% on the day.

