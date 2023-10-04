News & Insights

Markets
MLM

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Materials, Technology & Communications

October 04, 2023 — 02:32 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Wednesday, shares of Materials companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 0.5%. Within that group, Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (Symbol: MLM) and PPG Industries Inc (Symbol: PPG) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.3% and 2.8%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is up 0.8% on the day, and up 1.81% year-to-date. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc., meanwhile, is up 24.14% year-to-date, and PPG Industries Inc is up 5.72% year-to-date. Combined, MLM and PPG make up approximately 6.5% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 0.4%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, SolarEdge Technologies Inc (Symbol: SEDG) and Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.4% and 2.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 0.6% in midday trading, and up 33.71% on a year-to-date basis. SolarEdge Technologies Inc, meanwhile, is down 56.43% year-to-date, and Etsy Inc, is down 43.84% year-to-date. SEDG makes up approximately 0.1% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Metals Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Materials +0.5%
Technology & Communications +0.4%
Financial +0.2%
Consumer Products +0.1%
Services +0.1%
Industrial +0.1%
Utilities -0.2%
Healthcare -0.2%
Energy -3.8%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:
 NXPI MACD
 Funds Holding JJS
 UCO Average Annual Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MLM
PPG
XLB
SEDG
ETSY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.