Wednesday 7/29 Insider Buying Report: ACI

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

On Monday, EVP, M&A and Corporate Affairs Thomas M. Moriarty bought $1.96M worth of Albertsons Companies, buying 170,500 shares at a cost of $11.51 each. This purchase marks the first one filed by Moriarty in the past year. Albertsons Companies is trading up about 4.2% on the day Wednesday. So far Moriarty is in the green, up about 5.1% on their buy based on today's trading high of $12.10.

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