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Wednesday 7/29 Insider Buying Report: ACI

July 29, 2026 — 10:56 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

On Monday, EVP, M&A and Corporate Affairs Thomas M. Moriarty bought $1.96M worth of Albertsons Companies, buying 170,500 shares at a cost of $11.51 each. This purchase marks the first one filed by Moriarty in the past year. Albertsons Companies is trading up about 4.2% on the day Wednesday. So far Moriarty is in the green, up about 5.1% on their buy based on today's trading high of $12.10.

Further ACI Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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