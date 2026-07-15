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Wednesday 7/15 Insider Buying Report: GLBS, BOLD

July 15, 2026 — 10:39 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Globus Maritime's Director, Georgios Feidakis, made a $602,886 purchase of GLBS, buying 221,166 shares at a cost of $2.73 a piece. Feidakis was up about 6.0% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with GLBS trading as high as $2.89 in trading on Wednesday. Globus Maritime is trading up about 4.8% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Feidakis purchased GLBS at 4 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $992,811 at an average of $2.06 per share.

And at Boundless Bio, there was insider buying on Monday, by Kevin Tang who purchased 91,585 shares for a cost of $2.42 each, for a trade totaling $222,070. Before this latest buy, Tang bought BOLD at 3 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $1.13M at an average of $2.50 per share. Boundless Bio is trading trading flat on the day Wednesday. So far Tang is in the green, up about 2.1% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $2.48.

Wednesday 7/15 Insider Buying Report: GLBS, BOLDVIDEO: Wednesday 7/15 Insider Buying Report: GLBS, BOLD

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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GLBS
BOLD

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