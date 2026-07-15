As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Globus Maritime's Director, Georgios Feidakis, made a $602,886 purchase of GLBS, buying 221,166 shares at a cost of $2.73 a piece. Feidakis was up about 6.0% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with GLBS trading as high as $2.89 in trading on Wednesday. Globus Maritime is trading up about 4.8% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Feidakis purchased GLBS at 4 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $992,811 at an average of $2.06 per share.

And at Boundless Bio, there was insider buying on Monday, by Kevin Tang who purchased 91,585 shares for a cost of $2.42 each, for a trade totaling $222,070. Before this latest buy, Tang bought BOLD at 3 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $1.13M at an average of $2.50 per share. Boundless Bio is trading trading flat on the day Wednesday. So far Tang is in the green, up about 2.1% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $2.48.

VIDEO: Wednesday 7/15 Insider Buying Report: GLBS, BOLD

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