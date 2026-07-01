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Wednesday 7/1 Insider Buying Report: VFF, MSIF

July 01, 2026 — 01:35 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Village Farms International's Chief Executive Officer, Michael A. Degiglio, made a $75,328 purchase of VFF, buying 40,000 shares at a cost of $1.88 a piece. So far Degiglio is in the green, up about 9.7% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $2.06. Village Farms International is trading up about 2.8% on the day Wednesday.

And on Tuesday, CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak purchased $69,718 worth of MSC Income Fund, purchasing 5,969 shares at a cost of $11.68 a piece. Before this latest buy, Hyzak bought MSIF on 3 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $149,677 at an average of $12.81 per share. Msc Income Fund is trading up about 2.8% on the day Wednesday.

Wednesday 7/1 Insider Buying Report: VFF, MSIFVIDEO: Wednesday 7/1 Insider Buying Report: VFF, MSIF

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

VFF
MSIF

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