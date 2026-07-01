As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Village Farms International's Chief Executive Officer, Michael A. Degiglio, made a $75,328 purchase of VFF, buying 40,000 shares at a cost of $1.88 a piece. So far Degiglio is in the green, up about 9.7% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $2.06. Village Farms International is trading up about 2.8% on the day Wednesday.

And on Tuesday, CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak purchased $69,718 worth of MSC Income Fund, purchasing 5,969 shares at a cost of $11.68 a piece. Before this latest buy, Hyzak bought MSIF on 3 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $149,677 at an average of $12.81 per share. Msc Income Fund is trading up about 2.8% on the day Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday 7/1 Insider Buying Report: VFF, MSIF

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