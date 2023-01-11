Markets
Wednesday 1/11 Insider Buying Report: PDO, NREF

January 11, 2023 — 10:31 am EST

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, PIMCO Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund's , Gregory Weston Hall, made a $269,754 buy of PDO, purchasing 20,000 shares at a cost of $13.49 a piece. So far Hall is in the green, up about 2.8% on their buy based on today's trading high of $13.87. PIMCO Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund is trading up about 0.5% on the day Wednesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Hall in the past year.

And on Monday, Matt McGraner bought $84,050 worth of NexPoint Real Estate Finance, buying 5,000 shares at a cost of $16.81 each. Before this latest buy, McGraner purchased NREF at 2 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $305,900 at an average of $15.29 per share. NexPoint Real Estate Finance is trading up about 1.9% on the day Wednesday.

