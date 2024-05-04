Wedbush Upgrades Healthpeak Properties (DOC)

Fintel reports that on May 3, 2024, Wedbush upgraded their outlook for Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.84% Upside

As of May 2, 2024, the average one-year price target for Healthpeak Properties is 21.78. The forecasts range from a low of 18.18 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 14.84% from its latest reported closing price of 18.97.

The projected annual revenue for Healthpeak Properties is 561MM, a decrease of 75.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.32.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,250 funds or institutions reporting positions in Healthpeak Properties. This is an increase of 79 owner(s) or 6.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DOC is 0.25%, an increase of 0.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.34% to 483,780K shares. The put/call ratio of DOC is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 24,839K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,135K shares , representing an increase of 2.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOC by 1.94% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,096K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,551K shares , representing a decrease of 2.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOC by 2.08% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 17,184K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,476K shares , representing an increase of 4.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOC by 2.05% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,152K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,843K shares , representing an increase of 83.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOC by 367.59% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,355K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,146K shares , representing an increase of 1.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOC by 3.23% over the last quarter.

Physicians Realty Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care. The Company conducts its business through an UPREIT structure in which its properties are owned by Physicians Realty L.P., a Delaware limited partnership (the 'operating partnership'), directly or through limited partnerships, limited liability companies or other subsidiaries. The Company is the sole general partner of the operating partnership and, as of December 31, 2020, owned approximately 97.3% of OP Units.

