Weave (WEAV) Improves DrChrono Integration for SMB Healthcare

Weave Communications WEAV is expanding its footprint in the healthcare sector with its latest announcement of enhanced integration with a prominent electronic health record (EHR) provider, DrChrono, by EverHealth.



The collaboration, first initiated in late 2020, marks an advancement in streamlining operations for small and medium-sized healthcare businesses. With the updated integration, Weave introduces a suite of powerful features designed to optimize workflow and enhance patient engagement.



From automated data synchronization to personalized communication tools such as Call Pop and Missed-call Text, Weave healthcare enables providers to deliver a seamless and personalized experience to their patients.



Functionalities like Email Marketing, Digital Forms, Online Scheduling and seamless Payment’s integration further contribute to enhancing efficiency and improving patient satisfaction.

Weave Communications, Inc. Price and Consensus

Weave Communications, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Weave Communications, Inc. Quote

Expanding Portfolio Aids Growth

Weave’s commitment to expanding its portfolio with a special emphasis on bringing significant advantages to healthcare patients has been noteworthy.



Weave added more than 450 net new customer locations in 2023. This indicates strong demand for its vertically tailored software solution among small and medium-sized healthcare practices, leading to an increase in its customer base.



In the fourth quarter of 2023, Weave introduced the ACH Debit and Payment Plan to enhance transaction security for patients and provide healthcare providers with cost-effective options while also offering flexible payment options through recurring monthly schedules.



Weave recently announced an integration with Athenahealth, enhancing healthcare providers' management capabilities through automation and optimization features such as automatic data sync, missed call texts, call pop-ups, birthday greetings and email marketing.



In February, Weave introduced Payment Plans to its suite, enhancing the payment process for healthcare practices by enabling automated monthly charges for patients, streamlining billing, and reducing manual invoicing.



Weave experienced robust revenue growth in the fourth quarter of 2023, which reached $45.7 million, up 21.2% year over year. The upside was driven by continued high demand for the healthcare platform and the steady customer base growth.



For first-quarter 2024, Weave anticipates revenues in the range of $45.2-$46.2 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $45.89 million, indicating 15.98% year-over-year growth.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for loss is currently pegged for 2 cents per share, unchanged over the past 30 days.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Weave currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Weave’s shares have returned 1.7% year to date compared with the Zacks Computer & Technology sector's rise of 13.6%.



Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector are Bill Holdings BILL, Bentley Systems BSY and NVIDIA NVDA, each sporting Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Bill Holdings shares have declined 23.1% in the year-to-date period. BILL’s long-term earnings growth rate is currently projected at 23.64%.



Bentley Systems shares have declined 5.5% in the year-to-date period. BSY's long-term earnings growth rate is currently projected at 12%.



NVIDIA shares have gained 79.6% in the year-to-date period. NVDA long-term earnings growth rate is currently projected at 30.93%.



