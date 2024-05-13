We Did The Math MGC Can Go To $206

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (Symbol: MGC), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $205.65 per unit.

With MGC trading at a recent price near $186.46 per unit, that means that analysts see 10.29% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of MGC's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are S&P Global Inc (Symbol: SPGI), Intercontinental Exchange Inc (Symbol: ICE), and Public Storage (Symbol: PSA). Although SPGI has traded at a recent price of $431.57/share, the average analyst target is 13.38% higher at $489.29/share. Similarly, ICE has 12.52% upside from the recent share price of $133.99 if the average analyst target price of $150.77/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting PSA to reach a target price of $309.00/share, which is 11.98% above the recent price of $275.94. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of SPGI, ICE, and PSA:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target Vanguard Mega Cap ETF MGC $186.46 $205.65 10.29% S&P Global Inc SPGI $431.57 $489.29 13.38% Intercontinental Exchange Inc ICE $133.99 $150.77 12.52% Public Storage PSA $275.94 $309.00 11.98%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

