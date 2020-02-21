WDAY Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Workday Inc (Symbol: WDAY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $185.58, changing hands as low as $182.76 per share. Workday Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WDAY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WDAY's low point in its 52 week range is $151.06 per share, with $226.83 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $183.86.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.