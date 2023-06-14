WCN Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Waste Connections Inc (Symbol: WCN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $136.82, changing hands as high as $137.51 per share. Waste Connections Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WCN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WCN's low point in its 52 week range is $113.50 per share, with $148.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $136.75.

