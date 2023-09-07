Warner Bros. Discovery's (WBD) SAVIOR COMPLEX to Debut on Sep 26

Warner Bros. Discovery WBD announced that the HBO Original three-part documentary series, SAVIOR COMPLEX, is set to debut on Sep 26.



The first episode of the docuseries will be available on Sep 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO, followed by episodes two and three airing on Sep 27 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. All three episodes will be available to stream on Max beginning Sep 26.



Directed by the Emmy-winning filmmaker Jackie Jesko and executive produced by Nick Capote, Alex Waterfield and Academy Award winner Roger Ross Williams, SAVIOR COMPLEX delves deeper into the contentious narrative of Renee Bach, a youthful American missionary who felt called by God to establish a charity for undernourished children in Jinja, Uganda.



However, as time passed, disturbing accusations emerged suggesting that Renee was personally providing medical treatment to the ailing children, despite lacking the necessary medical qualifications. In its exploration of Renee's polarizing path, the series also raises broader inquiries about the concept of white saviorism and moral considerations surrounding foreign aid work conducted in the name of humanitarian and religious ideals.

WBD’s Upcoming Original Content to Fend Off Competition

Warner Bros. Discovery has been focusing on its original content recently. Its upcoming originals are expected to give a tough competition to giants like Netflix NFLX, Apple AAPL and Disney DIS.



Netflix has transformed from its origins as a movie rental service into the premier streaming platform. Some of its upcoming original releases include titles like Lift, Bodies and Choona.



Apple TV Plus is the most budget-friendly premium streaming service, offering an ad-free experience. However, it is distinct from other streaming services because it exclusively offers original content and lacks a library of previously released shows or movies to browse through. Its highly anticipated upcoming original releases are Invasion, Camp Snoopy and Super Models.



Disney has an extensive library which includes Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars movies. These movies regularly bring in original content to the platform. Some of its upcoming original releases include titles like Echo, Ironheart and Wish.



WBD’s Max has a strong selection of content for children, offering better control over content ratings on kids' profiles compared with many other streaming services, which is expected to aid viewer growth in the near term.



This company has an exciting lineup of original content which includes titles like Gentleman Jack, Avenue 5, The Regime, Hellraiser, Snow and Watchmen. This is expected to boost direct-to-consumer (DTC) subscribers and revenues in the upcoming quarters.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 total DTC subscribers is pegged at 97,066, indicating year-over-year growth of 1%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $41.98 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 24.13%.



Shares of WBD have gained 21.2% year to date compared with the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector’s rise of 9.4% in the same period due to steady growth in DTC subscribers and revenues in the previous quarters.



However, this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company recently guided lower adjusted EBITDA for the full year in the range of $10.5-$11 billion due to the challenges posed by the ongoing strikes in the entertainment industry by the Writers Guild of America and Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists.



This reflects a negative impact of approximately $300 million to $500 million, primarily due to the ongoing strikes affecting the timing and performance of the 2023 film slate and content production.

