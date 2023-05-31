Warner Bros. Discovery's (WBD) Max Announces Content Catalog

Warner Bros. Discovery WBD has provided seven days of specially curated thematic programming highlights to celebrate the launch of Max. Last week, the company highlighted the best programming to watch over Memorial Day Weekend and showcased Max's offerings for kids and families. It is also focusing on the extensive collection of scripted and unscripted crime content that can be streamed on Max.



Max offers a wide range of options to fulfil varied interests like true crime, heist films and investigative series. Plethora of both scripted and unscripted crime series can be found on the platform, ensuring that fans have plenty of gripping content to enjoy.



Max is the platform that houses renowned and highly praised HBO Documentaries, including the notable six-part series called Mind Over Murder and the captivating two-part series titled The Vow. Other intriguing documentaries are The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst, I'll Be Gone in the Dark and The Case Against Adnan Syed. These are just a few examples of the exceptional documentary content available on Max, which has received critical acclaim and numerous awards.

Max Faces Stiff Competition

This Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company is looking to tackle stiff competition by offering quality content with Max.



Shares of WBD have gained 19.2% year to date compared with the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector’s rise of 31.4% in the same period.



Max, the upgraded streaming service offered by Warner Bros. Discovery, made its debut on May 23 in the United States. Viewers can look forward to a regular influx of fresh content, as the platform plans to release an average of more than 40 new titles and seasons each month, ensuring a steady stream of new programming to keep audience engaged.



Max faces stiff competition from streaming giants like Disney DIS, Netflix NFLX and Amazon.com’s AMZN Prime.



Netflix is the leader in the market because it is a well-known brand across the globe for its quality content. WBD is also focusing on bringing quality content to its Max platform to compete with streaming giants. Most of the users in the United States have subscribed to two or three different streaming platforms. This implies that it is not necessary to compete with streaming giants and Max can create a niche audience for itself by making unique content on the platform.



Max has an impressive line-up of upcoming projects, including highly anticipated series like the Harry Potter series, The Big Bang Theory and The Penguin. These releases are expected to create strong competition for Netflix’s Extraction 2, You: Season 4 and Still Time. Amazon’s Prime is also gearing up with promising projects like The Boys, DOM and Citadel, while Disney has exciting series in the pipeline, such as Star Wars: Visions, Loki Season 2 and Ironheart.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WBD’s loss per share is pegged at 34 cents, indicating a year-over-year decline of 173.91%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $10.6 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 7.89%.





