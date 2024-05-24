News & Insights

Walmart Ends Customer Card Partnership With Capital One

May 24, 2024 — 11:08 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Walmart Inc. (WMT), Friday announced the end of its customer card partnership deal with Capital One Financial Corp. (COF).

The partnership, which began in 2019, offered cardholders rewards under the Capital One Walmart Rewards Credit Card Program.

The retail giant assured that customers can continue using the card even after the end of the agreement.

Currently, Walmart's stock is trading at $65.39, up 0.85 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

