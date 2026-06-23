Walmart To Acquire Vibe.co To Expand Connected TV Advertising Platform

(RTTNews) - Walmart Inc. (WMT) has announced plans to acquire Vibe.co, a self-service advertising platform for connected TV (CTV) that specifically caters to small and mid-sized companies.

The financial details of the deal haven't been shared, and it still needs to meet standard closing conditions, such as obtaining the green light from regulators under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act.

This acquisition is a step in Walmart Connect's strategy to make commerce media more accessible and enhance its ad capabilities. By merging Vibe.co's platform with Walmart's audience data and measurement tools, as well as media assets like VIZIO, Walmart aims to help advertisers run and track their streaming TV campaigns more efficiently.

Vibe.co offers advertisers a way to activate campaigns on their own, with direct links to supply partners and tools focused on maximizing performance, which makes it easier to access top-notch connected TV inventory.

Walmart believes that this union will encourage more businesses, including third-party marketplace sellers, to embrace CTV advertising.

After the acquisition, Vibe.Co's CEO and Co-Founder, Arthur Querou, along with CTO and Co-Founder Franck Tetzlaff, and their team will be joining Walmart Connect.

The deal is expected to be finalized by the end of Walmart's fiscal year 2027 and won't impact the sales and operating income growth guidance Walmart previously provided for FY27.

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