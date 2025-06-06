Wall Street Targets To Open Moderately Up

(RTTNews) - The Labor Department's monthly jobs report might be the focus on Friday. President Donald Trump and tech-billionaire Elon Musk's sparring in public is getting attention. Trump described Musk as "the man who has lost his mind."

In the Asian trading session, gold prices inched higher, while the dollar faced a weekly loss. Oil dipped.

Asian shares finished mixed, while European shares are trading mostly up.

Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open positive.

As of 8.05 am ET, the Dow futures were up 148.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 23.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 84.25 points.

The U.S. major averages finished lower on Thursday. While the tech-heavy Nasdaq slid 162.04 points or 0.8 percent to 19,298.45, the S&P 500 fell 31.51 points or 0.5 percent to 5,939.30 and the Dow dipped 108.00 points or 0.3 percent to 42,319.72.

On the economic front, the Baker Hughes Rig Count for the week is scheduled at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North America rig count wa 675 and the U.S. rig count was 563.

The Consumer Credit for April will be published at 3.00 pm ET. The consensus is $10.2 billion, while it was up $10.2 billion.

The Employment Situation for May will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus for non-farm payrolls is 129,000, while it was up 177,000 in the previous month. Unemployment rate is projected to be up 4.2 percent, while it was 4.2 percent in April. Private monthly payrolls might raise by 120,000, while it was up 167,000 in April.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Friday. China's Shanghai Composite index finished marginally higher at 3,385.36 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 0.48 percent to 23,792.54.

Japanese markets rose. The Nikkei average gained half a percent to close at 37,741.61. The broader Topix index settled 0.47 percent higher at 2,769.33.

Australian markets ended slightly lower. The benchmark S&P/ ASX 200 slid 0.27 percent to 8,515.70 while the broader All Ordinaries index closed 0.30 percent lower at 8,741.90.

European shares are trading mostly higher. CAC 40 of France is adding 7.07 points or 0.09 percent. DAX of Germany is declining 57.14 points or 0.23 percent. FTSE 100 of England is progressing 2.67 points or 0.03 percent. The Swiss Market Index is sliding 7.30 points or 0.06 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 that provides a Blue-chip representation of super-sector leaders in the Eurozone, is up 0.036 percent.

