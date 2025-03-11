(RTTNews) - Job Openings and Labor Turnover JOLTS for January will be the focus on Tuesday. Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open moderately up.

In the Asian trading session, the dollar index slipped, while gold prices were up. Oil prices inched higher.

Asian shares finished mostly lower, while European shares are trading broadly down.

As of 8.00 am ET, the Dow futures were up 160.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were progressing 25.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were up 97.75 points.

On the economic front, the Job Openings and Labor Turnover or JOLTS for January will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 7.50 million, while it was up 7.60 million in the prior month.

The 4-month Treasury bill auction will be held at 11.00 am ET.

Three-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

Asian stocks ended lower on Tuesday. China's Shanghai Composite reversed course to end 0.41 percent higher at 3,379.83. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index finished marginally lower at 23,782.14.

Japanese markets fell notably as the yen touched a five-month high on growing fears over an economic downturn in the U.S.

The Nikkei average ended down 0.64 percent at 36,793.11 after hitting a six-month low earlier in the day. The broader Topix index settled 1.11 percent lower at 2,670.72.

Australian markets fell to a seven-month closing low. The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 0.91 percent lower at 7,890.10. The broader All Ordinaries index ended down 1.08 percent at 8,103.40.

European shares are trading lower. CAC 40 of France is losing 37.15 points or 0.46 percent. DAX of Germany is adding 77.34 points or 0.34 percent. FTSE 100 of England is declining 42.31 points or 0.49 percent. The Swiss Market Index is sliding 129.13 points or 0.99 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is up 0.023 percent.

