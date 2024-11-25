Wall Street Might Continue In Positive Territory

(RTTNews) - On a lean day of economic announcement on Monday, investors might be more keen on geopolitical developments, especially the emerging ceasfire between Israel and Hezbollah as approved by the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Asian shares finished broadly up, while European shares are trading mixed. Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open positive.

Trading activity may be somewhat subdued this week due to the Thanksgiving Day holiday on Thursday.

Durable Goods orders, New Home Sales, and the Weekly Jobless Claims as well as the minutes of the latest Fed meeting might be the major economic announcements expected this week.

In the Asian trading session, oil prices were lower, while gold prices were down nearly 2 percent.

As of 7.30 am ET, the Dow futures were up 268.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 27.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 106.50 points.

The U.S. major averages all ended Friday in positive territory, with the Dow climbed 426.16 points or 1.0 percent to 44,296.51. The S&P 500 also climbed 20.63 points or 0.4 percent to 5,969.34, while the Nasdaq rose 31.23 points or 0.2 percent to 19,003.65.

On the Economic front, the Chicago Fed National Activity Index for October will be issued at 8.30 am ET. In the prior month, the Index was down 0.28. The Dallas Fed Manufacturing Survey for November that tracks factory activity in Texas will be released at 10.30 am ET. The consensus is for a decline of 3.9, while it was down 3.0 in the prior month.

Six-month Treasury Bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

Two-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

Treasury Buyback results are scheduled at 2.00 pm ET.

Asian stocks finished mostly up on Monday. China's Shanghai Composite index slipped 0.11 percent to 3,263.76. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended down 0.41 percent at 19,150.99.

Japanese markets posted strong gains. The Nikkei average climbed 1.30 percent to 38,780.14. The broader Topix index settled 0.71 percent higher at 2,715.60.

Australian markets eked out modest gains. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.28 percent to 8,417.60. The broader All Ordinaries index ended up 0.33 percent at 8,661.20.

European shares are trading mostly higher. CAC 40 of France is up 1.07 points or 0.01 percent. DAX of Germany is adding 17.63 points or 0.09 percent. FTSE 100 of England is falling 152.22 points or 0.45 percent. The Swiss Market Index is sliding 36.12 points or 0.31 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is up 0.15 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.