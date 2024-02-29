Wall Street Clocks 4th-Straight Monthly Win

Today's inflation reading had stocks all over the board, but ultimately Wall Street finished confidently in the black, helping all three major indexes lock in their fourth-straight monthly win. The Nasdaq scored a record close today and led the major benchmarks in February,, while the Dow snapped a three-day slump and locked up its best monthly streak since May 2021. Elsewhere, the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) turned in its worst monthly percentage loss since November 2023.

5 Things to Know Today

According to a top trade office at the Department of Homeland Security, the White House is worried about the China's manufacturing presence in key U.S. ports. (CNBC) The U.S. House voted to avert a government shutdown. (MarketWatch) Red-hot retail stock readies for earnings. Behind Duolingo's beat-and-raise. Best Buy stock extended its winning streak.

Black Gold Logs Back-to-Back Monthly Wins

Oil prices logged their second-straight month of gains amid a ongoing global supply fears, adding 3.2% in February. For the session, however, April-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) lost 28 cents, or 0.4%, to finish at $78.26 per barrel.

Gold futures lost 0.6% this month, but April-dated gold added $12, or 0.5%, to settle at $2,054.70 per ounce for the day.

