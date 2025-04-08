Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA):

Earnings: -$2.853 billion in Q2 vs. -$5.908 billion in the same period last year. EPS: -$3.30 in Q2 vs. -$6.85 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $543 million or $0.63 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.52 per share Revenue: $38.588 billion in Q2 vs. $37.052 billion in the same period last year.

