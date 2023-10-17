WAL Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (Symbol: WAL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $47.66, changing hands as high as $48.41 per share. Western Alliance Bancorporation shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WAL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WAL's low point in its 52 week range is $11.35 per share, with $81.17 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.43.

