Wajax (WJXFF) Declares $0.33 Dividend

Wajax said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share ($1.32 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.33 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on July 5, 2023.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 37 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wajax. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 5.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WJXFF is 0.03%, an increase of 79.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.81% to 759K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests ∞% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Wajax is 21.17. The forecasts range from a low of 19.30 to a high of $23.92. The average price target represents an increase of ∞% from its latest reported closing price of 0.00.

The projected annual revenue for Wajax is 1,922MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.08.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 201K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 196K shares, representing an increase of 2.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WJXFF by 11.43% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 121K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 106K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 104K shares, representing an increase of 2.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WJXFF by 18.25% over the last quarter.

FNDC - Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF holds 54K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41K shares, representing an increase of 24.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WJXFF by 44.04% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 45K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42K shares, representing an increase of 5.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WJXFF by 1.89% over the last quarter.

