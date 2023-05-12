Wabash National (WNC) Declares $0.08 Dividend

Wabash National said on May 11, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.32 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of July 5, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of July 6, 2023 will receive the payment on July 27, 2023.

At the current share price of $24.25 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.32%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.10%, the lowest has been 1.07%, and the highest has been 4.65%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.61 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.28 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.10. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 549 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wabash National. This is an increase of 51 owner(s) or 10.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WNC is 0.14%, an increase of 6.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.28% to 53,654K shares. The put/call ratio of WNC is 1.13, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.34% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Wabash National is 32.33. The forecasts range from a low of 27.78 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 33.34% from its latest reported closing price of 24.25.

The projected annual revenue for Wabash National is 2,632MM, an increase of 2.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.42.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,553K shares representing 7.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,555K shares, representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WNC by 32.06% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,364K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,393K shares, representing a decrease of 2.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WNC by 31.35% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,206K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 494K shares, representing an increase of 59.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WNC by 232.06% over the last quarter.

VSEQX - Vanguard Strategic Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 1,183K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,173K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,171K shares, representing an increase of 0.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WNC by 34.70% over the last quarter.

Wabash National Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

As the innovation leader of engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries, Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) is Changing How the World Reaches You™. Headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana, the company's mission is to enable customers to succeed with breakthrough ideas and solutions that help them move everything from first to final mile. Wabash National designs and manufactures a diverse range of products, including: dry freight and refrigerated trailers, platform trailers, bulk tank trailers, dry and refrigerated truck bodies, structural composite panels and products, trailer aerodynamic solutions, and specialty food grade and pharmaceutical equipment. Its innovative products are sold under the following brand names: Wabash National®, Beall®, Benson®, Brenner® Tank, Bulk Tank International, DuraPlate®, Extract Technology®, Supreme®, Transcraft®, Walker Engineered Products, and Walker Transport.

