W. R. Berkley (WRB) Declares $0.11 Dividend

W. R. Berkley said on February 23, 2024 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share ($0.44 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.11 per share.

Shareholders of record as of March 4, 2024 will receive the payment on March 13, 2024.

At the current share price of $84.56 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.52%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.52%, the lowest has been 0.41%, and the highest has been 3.90%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.76 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 1.31 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.36. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 5.06%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1405 funds or institutions reporting positions in W. R. Berkley. This is an increase of 83 owner(s) or 6.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WRB is 0.25%, an increase of 6.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.96% to 213,465K shares. The put/call ratio of WRB is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.38% Upside

As of February 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for W. R. Berkley is 86.57. The forecasts range from a low of 71.71 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 2.38% from its latest reported closing price of 84.56.

The projected annual revenue for W. R. Berkley is 13,013MM, an increase of 7.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.62.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 7,973K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,225K shares, representing a decrease of 3.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WRB by 1.66% over the last quarter.

EAASX - Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fund holds 7,519K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,084K shares, representing a decrease of 7.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WRB by 7.29% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 7,013K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,819K shares, representing an increase of 2.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WRB by 70.32% over the last quarter.

JAENX - Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund Class T holds 6,097K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,821K shares, representing an increase of 20.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WRB by 39.25% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,988K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,103K shares, representing a decrease of 1.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WRB by 8.55% over the last quarter.

W.R. Berkley Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1967, W. R. Berkley Corporation is an insurance holding company that is among the largest commercial lines writers in the United States and operates worldwide in two segments of the property casualty insurance business: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess.

