VYNE Therapeutics Approves 1-for-50 Reverse Stock Split Ahead Of Merger With Yarrow Bioscience

(RTTNews) - VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a 1-for-50 reverse stock split of its common stock in connection with the anticipated closing of its merger with Yarrow Bioscience, Inc.

The reverse split, previously approved by stockholders at a special meeting held on July 16, 2026, will reduce VYNE's outstanding shares from approximately 33.4 million to about 0.7 million. Following completion of the merger, the combined company's stock is expected to begin trading on July 27, 2026, under the new name "Yarrow Bioscience, Inc.", ticker symbol "YARW".

Special Dividend Update

VYNE also announced details of a previously declared special cash dividend tied to the merger agreement. An aggregate dividend of $17.3 million, or approximately $0.40242 per share, will be payable in cash to stockholders of record as of July 22, 2026. The dividend will also be distributed to warrant holders of record. Nasdaq has advised that July 24, 2026, will serve as the ex-dividend date, with trades during the due bill period carrying entitlement to the dividend.

Merger Outlook

The merger with Yarrow Bioscience is expected to close on or about July 24, 2026, subject to customary conditions. Following the reverse split and merger, the combined company's total issued, and outstanding common stock is projected to be approximately 2.7 million shares, or 33.6 million shares on a fully diluted basis.

Company Background

VYNE Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing differentiated therapies for inflammatory and immune-mediated conditions through its proprietary InhiBET platform of BET inhibitors. Yarrow Bioscience is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on autoimmune thyroid diseases, including Graves' disease and thyroid eye disease, with its lead candidate YB-101 currently in Phase 2.

VYNE has traded between $0.28 and $1.59 over the past year. The stock closed Monday's trading at $0.80, up 6.15%. In pre-market trading the stock is at $0.76, down 4.84%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.