VYMI Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of the Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (Symbol: VYMI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $62.63, changing hands as low as $62.61 per share. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield shares are currently trading off about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VYMI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VYMI's low point in its 52 week range is $51.242 per share, with $66.13 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $62.79.

