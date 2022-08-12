VYM Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (Symbol: VYM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $109.00, changing hands as high as $109.33 per share. Vanguard High Dividend Yield shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VYM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VYM's low point in its 52 week range is $98.63 per share, with $115.66 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $109.33.

