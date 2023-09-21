VXF Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of the Vanguard Extended Market ETF (Symbol: VXF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $143.26, changing hands as low as $143.25 per share. Vanguard Extended Market shares are currently trading down about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VXF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VXF's low point in its 52 week range is $123.74 per share, with $157.67 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $143.29.

