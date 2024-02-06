VWO Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (Symbol: VWO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $40.21, changing hands as high as $40.53 per share. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VWO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, VWO's low point in its 52 week range is $37.455 per share, with $43.10 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.58.
